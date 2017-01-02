Rogers had four receptions for 72 yards on seven targets in Sunday's win over Jacksonville.

Rogers had a more prominent role in the season finale with Donte Moncrief out with a shoulder injury. Rogers went from an undrafted free agent to climb to the No. 4 receiver role while also taking over as the team's punt returner. With Phillip Dorsett having a disappointing season, Rogers could contend for a larger role in training camp next season.