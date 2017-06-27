Crossan will compete for a reserve spot on the Colts' 53-man roster, Kevin Bowen of the Colts' official site reports.

The undrafted free agent racked up 5,189 all-purpose yards and 36 touchdowns during his college days at New Hampshire. He has experience on special teams, which is likely where he'll need to excel if he hopes to lock down a spot on the roster this fall.

