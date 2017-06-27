Colts' Darell Daniels: Vying for roster spot
Daniels will compete for a reserve spot on the Colts' 53-man roster, Kevin Bowen of the Colts' official site reports.
Daniels was scooped up by the Colts after he went undrafted this spring, and the rookie now has a chance to secure a spot on the depth chart behind Erik Swoope and Jack Doyle. He'll have to beat out the likes of Brandon Williams (concussion), Mo Alie-Cox and Colin Jeter during training camp and the preseason.
