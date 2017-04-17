Butler (head) will remain at safety after changing positions during the 2016 season, Stephen Holder of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Butler asked to play safety more as the 2016 season wore on, and he'll remain there for the foreseeable future. He's expected to start alongside Clayton Geathers (neck) or T.J. Green (shoulder) in the back end of the defense next season.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories