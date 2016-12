Butler (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Kevin Bowen of Colts.com reports.

Butler has not yet passed the league's concussion protocol and will therefore be forced to miss the Colts' season finale. He'll end the 2016 season with 33 tackles, seven passes defensed, three interceptions, and one forced fumble. Expect Vontae Davis and Christopher Milton to see expanded roles with Butler sidelined.