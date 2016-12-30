Colts' Donte Moncrief: Doubtful against Jacksonville

Moncrief (shoulder) is listed as doubtful on the injury report for Sunday's game against Jacksonville.

With the 7-8 Colts eliminated from playoff contention, it seems highly unlikely that Moncrief will play after missing practice all week. If he ends up ruled out for the contest, the team's Week 17 wideout corps would be headed by T.Y. Hilton, Phillip Dorsett and Chester Rogers, with Devin Street a candidate to be made active Sunday.