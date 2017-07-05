Colts' Donte Moncrief: Hopes to stay healthy in slimmer frame
Moncrief dropped from 223 pounds to 214 in preparation for the final season of his rookie contract, Kevin Bowen of Colts.com reports.
The weight loss seemingly is a matter of health and conditioning, as Moncrief's speed and explosiveness haven't been questioned ever since he posted a 4.40 40-yard dash and 39.5-inch vertical jump at 221 pounds at the 2014 Combine. Injuries are at least partially to blame for his failure to make the most of his first-rate athleticism through three seasons, with a nagging toe issue contributing to a slow finish in 2015, while shoulder and hamstring injures last season held him out of seven games and seemed to limit him in a few others. To be fair, Moncrief has struggled to separate from defensive backs even when he's been completely healthy, though it's possible the weight loss will also help him in that department. He's already proven to be a red-zone weapon with 16 of his 126 career receptions going for scores, and he's still locked in as the No. 2 wideout for a team that's averaged 38.4 pass attempts per game since drafting Andrew Luck in 2012.
