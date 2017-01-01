Colts' Donte Moncrief: Inactive against Jacksonville

Moncrief (shoulder) is inactive for Sunday's game against Jacksonville.

Phillip Dorsett and Chester Rogers will get more playing time with Moncrief out. Moncrief didn't practice all week and was listed as doubtful on the injury report.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola