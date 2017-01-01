Colts' Donte Moncrief: Inactive against Jacksonville
Moncrief (shoulder) is inactive for Sunday's game against Jacksonville.
Phillip Dorsett and Chester Rogers will get more playing time with Moncrief out. Moncrief didn't practice all week and was listed as doubtful on the injury report.
