Colts' Donte Moncrief: Limited practice expected Wednesday

Head coach Chuck Pagano said Tuesday that Moncrief (hamstring) will be a limited practice participant Wednesday, George Bremer of The Herald Bulletin reports.

Unable to practice at all last week due to a hamstring injury, Moncrief was subsequently ruled out for Sunday's eventual demolition of the Vikings. If he indeed returns in some capacity Wednesday, he'll begin to lay a foundation for his availability Saturday in Oakland. However, Pagano did tell Stephen Holder of the Indianapolis Star that it's "too early to know" if Moncrief can end his DNP streak at one game.