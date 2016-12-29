Colts' Donte Moncrief: Misses another practice Thursday

Moncrief (shoulder) did not practice Thursday.

With the 7-8 Colts eliminated from playoff contention, we suspect that the team will err on the side of caution with Moncrief on Sunday against the Jaguars. If he ends up ruled out for the contest, the team's Week 17 wideout corps would be headed by T.Y. Hilton, Phillip Dorsett and Chester Rogers, with Devin Street a candidate to be made active Sunday.