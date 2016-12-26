Colts' Donte Moncrief: MRI on tap Monday
Moncrief is slated for an MRI on his shoulder Monday, Mike Chappell of CBS 4 Indianapolis reports.
Earlier this season, a fractured scapula conspired to hold Moncrief out of five games. Head coach Chuck Pagano told Stephen Holder of the Indianapolis Star that Moncrief aggravated the same shoulder Saturday against Oakland. The results of the MRI will ultimately determine whether Moncrief makes another appearance this season.
