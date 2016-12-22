Colts' Donte Moncrief: Returns to full practice Thursday
Moncrief (hamstring) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
Moncrief missed last week's win over Minnesota, but his return to full practice should indicate he'll be able to play this week at Oakland.
