Colts' Donte Moncrief: Returns to practice Wednesday
Moncrief (hamstring) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
Moncrief missed last week's win over Minnesota, but his return to practice Wednesday suggests he'll be able to play this week at Oakland.
More News
-
Colts' Donte Moncrief: Limited practice expected Wednesday•
-
Colts' Donte Moncrief: Ruled out against Minnesota•
-
Colts' Donte Moncrief: Misses another practice•
-
Colts' Donte Moncrief: Not spotted at practice Wednesday•
-
Colts' Donte Moncrief: Day-to-day with hamstring injury•
-
Colts' Donte Moncrief: Exits Sunday's game•