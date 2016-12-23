Colts' Donte Moncrief: Set to play Saturday
Moncrief (hamstring) does not carry an injury designation for Saturday's game against the Raiders.
Moncrief was officially listed as a full practice participant both Thursday and Friday, which sets the stage for the wideout to return to action in Week 16. Assuming no in-game setbacks, Moncrief will look to re-establish his knack for finding the end zone Saturday. To date, the wideout has scored in six of the eight games he's played in, logging a cumulative 28/277/6 stat line over that span.
