Colts' Donte Moncrief: Suffers shoulder injury
Moncrief was forced out of Saturday's game against the Raiders with a shoulder injury.
Prior to his exit from the contest, Moncrief caught two passes on three targets for 30 yards and a TD.
More News
-
Colts' Donte Moncrief: MRI on tap Monday•
-
Colts' Donte Moncrief: Set to play Saturday•
-
Colts' Donte Moncrief: Returns to full practice Thursday•
-
Colts' Donte Moncrief: Returns to practice Wednesday•
-
Colts' Donte Moncrief: Limited practice expected Wednesday•
-
Colts' Donte Moncrief: Ruled out against Minnesota•