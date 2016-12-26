Swoope had one reception for 45 yards on one target in Saturday's loss at Oakland.

Swoope played just 10 snaps, but he's continued his late-season emergence. He's had six receptions for 110 yards and a touchdown his last four games. The former college basketball player barely got on the field his first two seasons and was stuck on the bench most of the first half of this year. However, his recent play suggests he could be a larger part of the offense next season. It's possible he could get a larger trial in Week 17 with the Colts out of the playoffs as the team looks toward 2017.