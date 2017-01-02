Swoope had one reception for 22 yards on his only target in Sunday's win over Jacksonville.

The former college basketball player barely got on the field his first two seasons and was stuck on the bench most of the first half of this year. However, he had eight receptions for 167 yards and a touchdown over his final six games despite playing limited snaps, averaging 16.7 yards per target. Swoope could be a sleeper in 2017 if he gets more playing time.