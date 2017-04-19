Colts' Erik Swoope: Signs tender with Colts
Swoope signed his free agent tender with Indianapolis, Joe Spears of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Swoope had just 15 receptions, 297 yards, and one touchdown in 2016, but he's poised for a larger role in the Colts' offense this year. With Dwayne Allen gone, Swoope will share the tight end duties with Jack Doyle in an offense that is ripe with two-TE formations.
