Gore carried 13 times for 73 yards in Saturday's 33-25 loss to the Raiders. He also caught one of two targets for 12 yards and lost a fumble.

Gore ran well to the tune of 5.6 yards per carry, but the Colts faced a constant deficit that reached as high as 26 points and leaned more heavily on the passing game, limiting his rushing attempts. He also coughed up a fumble in his own territory on the first drive of the second half, but it was his first of the season, and therefore should not be viewed as a problem moving forward. Gore will help his team try to avoid a losing season in next week's finale against the Jaguars.