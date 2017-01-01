Gore rushed 16 times for 62 yards, and caught both of his targets for 14 more in Sunday's 24-20 win over Jacksonville.

Gore's 3.9 yards per carry in this one matched his season average. While this was just the second time the 33-year-old veteran failed to reach 4.0 yards per attempt, he still managed to crack 1,000 yards for the ninth time in 12 NFL seasons while playing in a three-down role. The Colts will likely add some running back depth this offseason, as they're unlikely to hand the aging Gore such a large workload again. Still, he should be back with the team in 2017 after playing in all 16 games while posting 1,025 yards and four touchdowns on the ground along with four receiving scores.