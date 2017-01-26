Cage concluded the 2016 campaign on injured reserve.

Hailing from Wisconsin-Eau Claire of the Division III ranks, Cage went undrafted in 2016 only to sign with the Colts later on. However, he went down with an undisclosed injury in June and was waived/injured by the team in short order. He ultimately cleared waivers and spent the entire season on IR. While it isn't clear if he's still hampered by the injury, look for Cage to return to Indianapolis in 2017 as he still has another two years left on his contract.