Doyle had five receptions for 46 yards on seven targets in Saturday's loss at Oakland.

Doyle had the most targets among Indy's tight ends as Dwayne Allen had four targets and Erick Swoope had one. The three tight ends will likely split targets again in Week 17, but Doyle has emerged as the more targeted option over Allen.

