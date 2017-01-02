Colts' Jack Doyle: Scores fifth touchdown in season finale
Doyle had two receptions for ten yards, including a one-yard touchdown, on five targets in Sunday's win over Jacksonville.
Doyle led Indianapolis tight ends with 59 receptions for 584 yards and added five touchdowns. He overtook Dwayne Allen as the No. 1 tight end in the passing attack and could see his role grow next season after a breakout year.
