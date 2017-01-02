Doyle had two receptions for ten yards, including a one-yard touchdown, on five targets in Sunday's win over Jacksonville.

Doyle led Indianapolis tight ends with 59 receptions for 584 yards and added five touchdowns. He overtook Dwayne Allen as the No. 1 tight end in the passing attack and could see his role grow next season after a breakout year.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola