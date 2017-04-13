Hankins will sign a three-year, $30 million deal with the Colts on Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Hankins' deal reportedly includes $14.5 million in guaranteed money. The talented defensive lineman was arguably the best defensive player left in free agency, and while the Colts were originally unlikely to sign him, they eventually decided they were willing to pay him the type money he has wanted for the past couple of months. As a player, Hankins should provide a major boost for the Colts' run defense, which was a bottom-10 group in 2016.