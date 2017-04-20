Bostic (foot) signed a contract with the Colts on Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Bostic last played in a game while with the Patriots in 2015. He spent 2016 with the Lions but wound up on injured reserve prior to the start of the regular season. He'll compete for a depth linebacker and special teams role with the Colts in 2017.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories