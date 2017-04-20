Colts' Jon Bostic: Signs with Indianapolis
Bostic (foot) signed a contract with the Colts on Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Bostic last played in a game while with the Patriots in 2015. He spent 2016 with the Lions but wound up on injured reserve prior to the start of the regular season. He'll compete for a depth linebacker and special teams role with the Colts in 2017.
