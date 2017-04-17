Langford (knee) said Monday he'll be ready for the start of training camp, Kevin Bowen of Colts.com reports.

Langford was restricted to just 10 tackles in seven games last season due to lingering symptoms from surgery to repair damaged cartilage in his knee. Although the defensive end is still going through rehab, he guaranteed he'd be ready for camp, which would bode well for his availability ahead of the regular season. In his first season with the Colts in 2015, Langford tied for the team lead with seven sacks.