Colts' Kendall Langford: Targets training camp return
Langford (knee) said Monday he'll be ready for the start of training camp, Kevin Bowen of Colts.com reports.
Langford was restricted to just 10 tackles in seven games last season due to lingering symptoms from surgery to repair damaged cartilage in his knee. Although the defensive end is still going through rehab, he guaranteed he'd be ready for camp, which would bode well for his availability ahead of the regular season. In his first season with the Colts in 2015, Langford tied for the team lead with seven sacks.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
What to expect from Raider Lynch
In a move that has been rumored for almost a month, the Raiders and Marshawn Lynch agreed to...
-
Notebook: Update on Wentz, others
Jamey Eisenberg empties his notebook after talking to several NFL coaches and players over...
-
Snead expects Year 3 breakout
With Brandin Cooks gone, Willie Snead sees a big season ahead for him in 2017. Snead spoke...
-
Fitzgerald sees loaded Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald and Carson Palmer put off retirement to play in 2017, and John Brown and J.J....
-
Panthers could be tough to trust
The Panthers have some high-profile Fantasy options in Cam Newton, Jonathan Stewart and Kelvin...
-
Saints have plan to replace Cooks
The Saints are losing a top playmaker in Brandin Cooks, who was traded to the Patriots. But...