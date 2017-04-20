Alie-Cox signed a contract with the Colts on Thursday, Dan Parr of NFL.com reports.
Alie-Cox, a former Virginia Commonwealth basketball player, didn't play football in college and went undrafted in 2016. He'll look to follow in the line of former basketball players turned tight ends, such as Antonio Gates, Jimmy Graham and Julius Thomas. Alie-Cox will likely have a difficult road ahead to make the Colts' Week 1 roster since he's behind Jack Doyle, Erik Swoope and Brandon Williams (concussion) on the depth chart currently.
