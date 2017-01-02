Dorsett had four receptions for 56 yards on four targets in Sunday's win over Jacksonville.

Dorsett started at wide receiver with Donte Moncrief out with a shoulder injury. Typical of his 2016 season, however, Dorsett disappointed as No. 3 receiver Chester Rogers had more receiving yards and targets. Dorsett had just 33 receptions for 528 yards and two touchdowns in 15 games despite playing with Andrew Luck and frequently having a high-profile role with Moncrief hurt. Dorsett, a 2015 first-round draft pick, looks like a bust at this point as his elite speed hasn't translated into many big plays or overall production despite a prominent role in one of the league's top passing attacks.