Dorsett will start at wide receiver opposite T.Y Hilton with Donte Moncrief out Sunday against Jacksonville with a shoulder injury, Tom James of the Terre Haute Tribune-Star reports.

Dorsett should get more targets as a result. However, Dorsett has done little when given opportunities this season as he has just 29 receptions for 472 yards and two touchdowns in 14 games.

