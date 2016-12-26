Colts' Phillip Dorsett: Just one reception in Saturday's loss
Dorsett had just one reception for 18 yards on one target in Saturday's loss at Oakland.
Dorsett moved back to his third receiver role with Donte Moncrief back after missing a game with a hamstring injury. Moncrief was hurt again with a shoulder injury, so Dorsett could have a larger role in Week 17. Still, Dorsett has done little when given opportunities this season as he has just 29 receptions for 472 yards and two touchdowns in 14 games.
More News
-
Colts' Phillip Dorsett: Catches 50-yard score•
-
Colts' Phillip Dorsett: Listed as active Sunday•
-
Colts' Phillip Dorsett: Returns to full practice Friday•
-
Colts' Phillip Dorsett: Limited at practice Thursday•
-
Colts' Phillip Dorsett: Sees eight targets Sunday•
-
Colts' Phillip Dorsett: Runs for seven yards•