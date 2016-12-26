Dorsett had just one reception for 18 yards on one target in Saturday's loss at Oakland.

Dorsett moved back to his third receiver role with Donte Moncrief back after missing a game with a hamstring injury. Moncrief was hurt again with a shoulder injury, so Dorsett could have a larger role in Week 17. Still, Dorsett has done little when given opportunities this season as he has just 29 receptions for 472 yards and two touchdowns in 14 games.