Bray (ankle) signed his tender with the Colts, Joe Spears of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Bray was near the bottom of the Colts' receiver depth chart last season before injuring his ankle and ending the year on injured reserve. He'll compete for return duties in 2017 and could work his way up the depth chart as well.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories