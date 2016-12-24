Colts' Rashaan Melvin: Active for Week 16
Melvin is active for Week 16.
Melvin logged full practice sessions on both Thursday and Friday and will be good to go against the Raiders.
More News
-
Colts' Rashaan Melvin: Has 11 tackles in Sunday's win•
-
Colts' Rashaan Melvin: Five tackles in loss•
-
Colts' Rashaan Melvin: Has three tackles in win•
-
Colts' Rashaan Melvin: Exits with thigh cramps•
-
Colts' Rashaan Melvin: Increased playing time amid injuries•
-
Colts' Rashaan Melvin: Signs with Indianapolis•