Melvin did not practice Wednesday due to a left knee aliment, Mike Chappell of IndySportsCentral.com reports.

The specifics of the injury are unknown, but the cornerback was spotted with a heavily wrapped left knee on the sideline. Look for more updates to come throughout the week as the Colts prepare for their final matchup of the season against the Jaguars.

