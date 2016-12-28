Colts' Rashaan Melvin: Does not practice Wednesday
Melvin did not practice Wednesday due to a left knee aliment, Mike Chappell of IndySportsCentral.com reports.
The specifics of the injury are unknown, but the cornerback was spotted with a heavily wrapped left knee on the sideline. Look for more updates to come throughout the week as the Colts prepare for their final matchup of the season against the Jaguars.
More News
-
Colts' Rashaan Melvin: Active for Week 16•
-
Colts' Rashaan Melvin: Has 11 tackles in Sunday's win•
-
Colts' Rashaan Melvin: Five tackles in loss•
-
Colts' Rashaan Melvin: Has three tackles in win•
-
Colts' Rashaan Melvin: Exits with thigh cramps•
-
Colts' Rashaan Melvin: Increased playing time amid injuries•