Colts' Rashaan Melvin: Inactive for Week 16
Melvin is inactive for Week 16 with a knee injury.
Melvin logged full practice sessions on both Thursday and Friday, but apparently suffered some sort of setback and will be unavailable Saturday. Darius Butler is in line to see increased action with Melvin out.
