Melvin (knee) is inactive for Sunday's season finale against the Jaguars.

Melvin's absence Sunday leaves the Colts secondary even thinner as they match up against an inconsistent Jaguars passing attack. He ends the season with a solid 60 tackles (52 solo) and two forced fumbles. In his absence Sunday, Christopher Milton, Darryl Morris and Charles James could all see added playing time.

