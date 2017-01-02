Colts' Robert Turbin: Scores eighth touchdown in season finale

Turbin had three carries for 15 yards, including a seven-yard touchdown, and two receptions for 18 yards on four targets in Sunday's win over Jacksonville.

Turbin had a career revival with seven rushing touchdowns mostly as a goal-line back, and also added a receiving touchdown. The impending free agent will likely find a strong market for his services if he doesn't return to the Colts.

