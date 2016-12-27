Colts' Robert Turbin: Snatches touchdown in win

Turbin rushed for 18 yards on six carries and added 11 yards and a score on two catches in Saturday's loss to Oakland.

Turbin slipped out into the flat late in the third quarter and was wide open for a three-yard touchdown catch. The score was Turbin's fifth in six games after just two touchdowns in his first eight contests. The soon-to-be free agent doesn't get many touches, but when he does they tend to be around the end zone. Of his 26 carries since the bye, 10 have come in the red zone.