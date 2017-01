Mitchel signed a reserve/future contract with the Colts.

Mitchel has struggled with injuries throughout his young NFL career. In 2015 he missed the entire season due to a torn left labrum. The cornerback then suffered a hamstring injury in the Colts' third preseason game this past season, resulting in his release from the team. He was brought back to the practice squad in Week 8, so he has plenty of experience with the team's personnel.