Colts' Trey Griffey: Waived by Indianapolis
Griffey, who was placed on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury, was waived by the Colts, NFL.com reports.
Griffey had 79 receptions for 1,241 yards and six touchdowns in 44 career games at Arizona. He'll try to catch on elsewhere once he's healthy.
