Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Finishes with career-high 91 catches, 1,448 yards

Hilton turned 12 targets into six catches for 95 yards Sunday against the Jaguars.

Hilton topped the 90-yard mark eight times this season, including four times in the last five games. Quarterback Andrew Luck's favorite target finishes the 2016 campaign with 91 catches for 1,448 yards and six touchdowns. The former two numbers represent new career highs for the fifth-year speedster.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola