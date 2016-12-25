Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Has 105 receiving yards in Saturday's loss
Hilton had four receptions for 105 yards on nine targets in Saturday's loss at Oakland.
Hilton and Andrew Luck failed to hook up on a first half deep pass to the end zone as the passing game wasn't in sync in the first half. However, Hilton still had a productive game and now leads the league with 1,353 receiving yards.
