Davis (ankle) expects to be fully healthy in a few weeks, ESPN's Josh Weinfuss reports.
Davis underwent ankle surgery in January, consequently forcing him to miss both the combine and Western Michigan's pro day. Despite his injury being most untimely, the fact that he should be 100 percent healthy once the summer starts hasn't precluded him from jockeying with Clemson's Mike Williams to be the first wideout drafted this week. Whichever team selects Davis will surely have its medical staff evaluate his condition, but it seems safe to assume he'll be ready for training camp. At 6-foot-3, 213 pounds, Davis went for at least 1,400 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns in each of his final three college seasons.
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
2017 NFL Fantasy Football schedule takes
What can we learn about the schedule that can help us draft smarter and win more often in Fantasy...
-
Patriots surprise with Gillislee deal
The Bills can still match New England's offer and keep Mike Gillislee, but if he goes to the...
-
What to expect from Raider Lynch
In a move that has been rumored for almost a month, the Raiders and Marshawn Lynch agreed to...
-
Notebook: Update on Wentz, others
Jamey Eisenberg empties his notebook after talking to several NFL coaches and players over...
-
Snead expects Year 3 breakout
With Brandin Cooks gone, Willie Snead sees a big season ahead for him in 2017. Snead spoke...
-
Fitzgerald sees loaded Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald and Carson Palmer put off retirement to play in 2017, and John Brown and J.J....