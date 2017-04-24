Davis (ankle) expects to be fully healthy in a few weeks, ESPN's Josh Weinfuss reports.

Davis underwent ankle surgery in January, consequently forcing him to miss both the combine and Western Michigan's pro day. Despite his injury being most untimely, the fact that he should be 100 percent healthy once the summer starts hasn't precluded him from jockeying with Clemson's Mike Williams to be the first wideout drafted this week. Whichever team selects Davis will surely have its medical staff evaluate his condition, but it seems safe to assume he'll be ready for training camp. At 6-foot-3, 213 pounds, Davis went for at least 1,400 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns in each of his final three college seasons.