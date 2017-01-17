NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah ranked Davis, a receiver from Western Michigan, as the No. 8 player in the 2017 NFL Draft.

It's arguably a generous ranking for Davis, but you won't find us criticizing it. Jeremiah's emphatic praise for Davis is refreshing in an industry that often shows an arbitrary distaste for players from smaller schools. Davis might not have been nationally hyped recruit when he committed to Western Michigan, but by the end of his four-year career he established himself as one of the absolute best college football receivers of all time. Indeed, his 5,278 career receiving yards rank first in NCAA history, 273 yards ahead of the next closest player. Listed at 6-foot-3, 213 pounds, Davis has adequate size for a WR1 projection, and his film gives reason to suspect he'll round out his prospect profile with a solid showing in pre-draft athletic testing. Davis' speed after the catch jumps out on tape regardless of his opponent, and he has a convincing history of producing even against the big school defenses. As an 18-year-old true freshman, Davis notably caught eight passes for 96 yards and a touchdown against a Michigan State team that would finish the year ranked No. 4 in the BCS system. Davis faced Michigan State again in his 2015 junior season, and that time he burned them for 154 yards and a touchdown on 10 catches. Davis is a unique prospect for whom it's tough to pinpoint a useful comparison, but his eventual athletic testing results should help narrow the field of candidates. Even with the possibility of NFL front offices penalizing Davis for his MAC background, Davis seems all but locked into the first round and is easily a top-five asset in dynasty rookie drafts.