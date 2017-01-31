Davis suffered an ankle injury during his training and his status for the upcoming NFL Combine is uncertain, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.

This could prove to be a significant development for Davis, who is widely considered to be one of the top three receiving prospects in the 2017 draft class. Davis has roughly one month to nurse his ankle injury before reporting to Indianapolis for the Combine, but it's too early to tell whether he'll be ready in time to participate. If he's unable to give it a go in the combine, Davis should still have a chance to impress scouts at Western Michigan's Pro Day in the spring. In any case, Davis' ankle injury will be one to monitor in the coming weeks.