Cowboys' Alfred Morris: Could lose roster spot

Morris may be released before Week 1, The Dallas Morning News reports.

Morris averaged only 3.5 yards on 69 carries in his first season with the Cowboys, ultimately finishing out the year as a gameday inactive in Week 15, Week 16 and the team's lone playoff game. Darren McFadden is expected to serve as the top backup to Ezekiel Elliott, and with both players boasting three-down skill sets, the Cowboys probably want a No. 3 running back that can help out on special teams. The team also would save some cap space by swapping out Morris for a younger player -- perhaps undrafted rookie Jahad Thomas -- so there isn't much reason to keep the 28-year-old around if both Elliott and McFadden are healthy.