Cowboys' Alfred Morris: Inactive in Week 16
Morris is inactive for Monday's game versus the Lions, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
Morris will again be the odd man out, allowing fellow reserve back Darren McFadden to spell Ezekiel Elliott if he requires a respite. With home-field advantage locked up, though, the Cowboys could opt to sit their top players as a precaution in Week 17. If that comes to fruition, Morris could reenter the offensive mix in the regular season finale.
