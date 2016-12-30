Cowboys' Anthony Brown: Questionable to play
Brown (concussion) is questionable to play in Week 17 versus the Eagles.
While Brown missed practice Wednesday and Thursday, he returned on Friday in a limited capacity. If he's ultimately ruled out, Leon McFadden figures to garner additional playing time.
