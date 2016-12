Church (forearm) is listed as active Monday against the Lions, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Church wasn't in danger of wearing street clothes in Week 16, as evidenced by three uncapped practices in a row in advance of this contest. Since returning from a four-game absence due to a broken forearm, he's been a tackle machine, racking up 23 tackles (16 solo) to go with one pas defended from his spot at strong safety.