Church finished the regular season with 85 tackles and two interceptions in 12 games.

The tackles were his fewest in four seasons, but that was due to a broken forearm that cost him a quarter of the campaign, and he was on pace for 113 tackles over a full 16 games. He's a free agent this offseason though, and with Byron Jones and J.J. Wilcox both showing significant improvement in 2016, the Cowboys may not make much of an effort to bring Church back.