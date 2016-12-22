Cowboys' Benson Mayowa: Absent from injury report
Mayowa (undisclosed) does not appear on the Cowboys' injury report Thursday, David Helman of the team's official site reports.
While Mayowa underwent an MRI on Monday, it remains unclear why he needed one. However, his utter absence from the injury report Thursday implies the testing found nothing of concern. Thus, Mayowa doesn't appear in any real danger of missing Monday's matchup with the Lions.
